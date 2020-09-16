Caputo takes a 60-day health break from HHS after big brouhaha

Michael Caputo, a top Trump HHS appointee, will be focusing on “his health and the well-being of his family” for the next 60 days, the federal agency said.

Caputo has been under fire for comments he made attacking career scientists at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), accusing them of being anti-Trump.

HHS released the following statement on Wednesday:

“Today, the Department of Health and Human Services is announcing that HHS Secretary for Public Affairs Michael Caputo has decided to take a leave of absence to focus on his health and the well-being of his family. Mr. Caputo will be on leave for the next 60 days.

“Dr. Paul Alexander, Senior Police Advisor to the Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs, was hired to engage with the department on a temporary basis. Dr. Alexander will be leaving the department.

“Ryan Murphy, as the Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs, will lead the day-to-day operations of the office during this time. Mr. Murphy has previously served as Acting Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs.”

HE APOLOGIZED FOR ACCUSING SCIENTISTS OF SEDITION

The Department of Health and Human Services spokesman Michael Caputo on Tuesday apologized to staffers for accusing career government scientists of “sedition” and working to undermine President Donald Trump, multiple sources familiar with the situation told CNN.

In a Sunday live video on his personal Facebook page, he said that there is a “resistance unit” against Trump inside the U..S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Caputo claimed that he thinks former Vice President Joe Biden will refuse to concede the election should Trump win, and political violence will ensue.

He apologized for putting Secretary Azar in a bad light.

A third source familiar with the matter said Caputo apologized to HHS staff Tuesday morning because he had embarrassed them, particularly career officials, and he felt badly about it. He also apologized to Azar on Tuesday for putting the secretary in a position of having to deal with the fallout of Caputo’s remarks, the source said.

Watch, this is what he said:

NEW: We have the Michael Caputo video from Facebook Live. It’s…uncomfortable watching. More, and story, below.https://t.co/pfZX744Trl pic.twitter.com/QLBJEqNOxN — Alexander Nazaryan (@alexnazaryan) September 16, 2020