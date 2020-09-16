Riots following George Floyd’s death may cost insurance companies $2B

The Democrats-Biden supported riots may cost insurance companies $2 billion. It’s a complete waste of money that could have been stopped if blue city/state Democrats believed in law enforcement.

Riots accomplished nothing and were only meant to hurt the President and cuddle up to criminals and crazy kids.

The record-setting insured losses piled up as the demonstrations sometimes descended into looting, arson, and vandalism in 20 states. This took place across the country from May 26 to June 8, Axios reported Wednesday. They cited figures from the Insurance Information Institute.

“It’s not just happening in one city or state — it’s all over the country,” Loretta L. Worters, a spokeswoman for the industry group, told Axios. “And this is still happening, so the losses could be significantly more.”

The cost of the damage will likely surpass that of the 1992 Los Angeles riots following the acquittal of the cops who beat Rodney King. That violence led to $775 million in insured losses at the time, or more than $1.4 billion in today’s dollars, according to the institute known as Triple-I.

We need law and order, respect for the police, and criminals in prisons, not released onto our streets.

We should make the organizers and funders pay for this. Oh, if only.