Relentless Boasberg Issues More Orders in the Criminal Aliens’ Case

U.S. District Judge James Boasberg issued two orders this week in the wife-beater Abrego Garcia case, determining whether people deported to El Salvador should be returned, and whether the U.S. even has the power to return them.

He’s getting anonymous people in El Salvador to join the ACLU lawsuit against the Trump administration. How is this legal?

On March 15, 137 Venezuelan migrants were sent to the jail known as CECOT, accused of being members of gangs. Many detainees say they aren’t gang members. Of course, they would say that.

Boasberg ordered on May 7 that the court needs more information to assess the extent to which the U.S. can bring them back to the U.S. In this order, he also gave those in El Salvador who are joining the initial plaintiffs in the case the right to use pseudonyms to remain anonymous. Now, we don’t even know who’s objecting.

In a May 8 filing, Boasberg set out the discovery process for this information. He said that

By May 9, respondents “shall submit any declarations they wish to provide regarding whether the United States has constructive custody over the proposed CECOT class.”

By May 12, he added: “Petitioners shall submit to the Court a notice regarding whether they wish to seek jurisdictional discovery, and, if so, the specific discovery they propose to propound.”

By May 14: “Respondents shall submit any response to Petitioners’ discovery proposal,” he ordered.

