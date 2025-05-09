Report: President Trump Cuts Off Direct Contact with PM Netanyahu

There are recent reports about a rift between U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

A Thursday report said President Donald Trump has reportedly cut off direct contact with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Yanir Cozin, a correspondent for Israeli Army Radio, said in a post on his X account that Trump decided after close associates told Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer that the president believes that Netanyahu is manipulating him.

People around him are advising him that Netanyahu is manipulating him.

“There is nothing Trump hates more than being portrayed as a fool or someone being played. That’s why he decided to cut contact with Netanyahu,” the official added.

Cozin pointed to the Israeli government’s failure to present a concrete plan and timeline regarding Iran and Yemen’s Houthis as a source of the worsening US-Israel relationship.

The Army Radio correspondent also highlighted that the Netanyahu government has failed to offer a concrete proposal on Gaza.

