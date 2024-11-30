Remarkable! Ex-CDC Director Wholeheartedly Endorses RFK Jr.

RFK Jr. has repeatedly criticized Ex-CDC Director Robert Redfield and even used his book to criticize him. Redfield has made an amazing about-face.

Former CDC Director Robert Redfield is about making America healthy again. He said, “Robert Kennedy is about making America healthy again. When his uncle was president, we had a 3% obesity rate. Now, we have a 40 to 70% obesity rate.

“Kennedy is not anti-vaccine. And people who say that…this is non-critical thinking. He is vaccinated, his family is vaccinated. What Kennedy is for is transparency in the vaccines.

“And so we should be able to ask the question, What’s the safety data on the vaccine? What’s the efficacy data on the vaccine? That should be public information so people can make decisions that are in the best interest for themselves, but he’s not anti-vaccine.

“People have to be honest and articulate and look at the facts and not the spin, you know, that’s going on right now. Clearly you know big food is threatened by this. Big pharma is threatened by this.

“I’m excited by it because I think highlighting the effort to make America healthy again, it’s not a partisan issue. We should all be behind trying to make America healthy again. I’ll close with, I’ve spent, you know, 40-50 years of my life in medicine. And I’ve been part of a disease system. I’m excited about spending the next 20 years trying to help create a health system where we make America healthy again.”

Watch:

From demanding vaccine transparency to combatting Big Food and Big Pharma, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. wants to make America healthy again, and Dr. Robert Redfield believes he’s up to the task. pic.twitter.com/JcBbevQ4LC — Heritage Foundation (@Heritage) November 18, 2024

Robert Redfield has become vocal about exposing the bad effects of the vaccine, starting with the spike protein.

Fmr. CDC Director Robert Redfield: “There was a decision not to do anything that made the vaccine sound like it didn’t work…The spike protein is immunotoxic…When I give you an mRNA vaccine…I don’t know how much spike protein you make.”pic.twitter.com/GW1gvvxoUq — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) September 30, 2024

Here, he makes the case for COVID-19 emanating from a laboratory.

WHOA — Covid can HARDLY infect bats!? How do you explain that? Dr. Robert Redfield, former Director of the CDC, brings some SERIOUS information to the table. pic.twitter.com/XPC4ywywnP — Russell Brand (@rustyrockets) November 29, 2024

RFK, a big critic of Robert Redfield, had lunch with Redfield recently.

“I’ll tell you something interesting that happened today.

“Robert Redfield, who I really go after in my Fauci book, wrote an editorial in Newsweek magazine today saying that he was endorsing President Trump because President Trump was going to restore American health, and he said, a lot of people might be surprised to hear me say this, but he has chosen exactly the only person who can do this, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

“This was breathtaking to me because this is the guy who’s the head of the CDC that I’ve been criticizing for years, and then this afternoon, he came over and had lunch with me. It was the first time I’ve ever met him, and the first thing he said to me is, You got everything right.”

RFK Jr: “I’ll tell you something interesting that happened today. Robert Redfield, who I really go after in my Fauci book, wrote an editorial in Newsweek magazine today saying that he was endorsing President Trump because President Trump was going to restore American health, and… pic.twitter.com/sMFw7oyNFu — End Tribalism in Politics (@EndTribalism) September 25, 2024

