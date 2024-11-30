Conservatives Face Battles in the Senate – From Republicans

In our exuberance over the election success, let’s not forget that the Conservatives didn’t really win the Senate. Senators chose Mitch McConnell and Susan Collins to control the most powerful committees. The RINOs can control it all. They are warmongers who don’t care about our domestic destruction as much as they care about foreign countries. RINOs also care about spending too much money.

The first battle will be the appointments of Tulsi Gabbard, Pete Hegseth, and RFK Jr., who are key to Donald Trump’s success. We already lost Matt Gaetz because of Mitch McConnell, Lisa Murkowski (AK), Susan Collins (ME), Markwayne Mullin (quasi-RINO-OK), and John Curtis (RINO-UT).

We reported this once, but a warning is needed. The RINOs will block Trump’s appointments and agenda.

THE RINOS

Mitch McConnell

Kentucky RINO Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell announced on November 21st that he’ll become the Defense Appropriations Subcommittee chairman. He will also chair the powerful Rules Committee when the new Congress convenes in January.

McConnell said he was taking the subcommittee chairman post because the country’s national security interests “face the gravest array of threats since the Second World War.”

It’s the RINOs helping to push us to war.

“America’s national security interests face the gravest array of threats since the Second World War,” McConnell wrote in the announcement. “At this critical moment, a new Senate Republican majority is responsible for the future of U.S. leadership and primacy.”

Susan Collins

Collins has been the top-ranking Republican and vice chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee for several years. When Republicans take over the Senate in January, she is next in line for committee chair. Collins wanted this for a long time. Competence doesn’t matter. It goes by seniority and how much power they accrue.

McConnell could have had that chairmanship, but putting RINO Collins in is as good as him being in the seat. So, instead of becoming chair of that committee, he will chair the subcommittee that oversees defense spending so the RINOs have spending and defense covered.

Collins Will Send a Lot of Money to Maine

These two will oversee the constant increase in federal dollars. Collins said she plans to continue ensuring that “our state’s needs are met.”

“As chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee, my priorities will remain helping Maine’s communities, funding biomedical research to save and improve lives, improving our infrastructure, supporting rural economic development, and helping to strengthen our workforce by supporting education, job training, and child care programs,” Collins said in a statement Friday evening.

Infrastructure includes climate change. Child care and other initiatives include more welfare.

“In the past three years, as I have become an increasingly senior member of the committee, I have secured more than $1 billion for hundreds of projects throughout Maine,” Collins said. “I look forward to continuing to work to ensure that federal spending produces real results for the American people and that our state’s needs are met.”

She will take the helm of the budget-writing committee just as President-elect Donald Trump—who has advocated dramatic shake-ups in the federal government and its workforce—prepares to take office once again. While presidents release budget proposals and priorities, Congress holds the federal purse strings. Collins did not endorse Trump this year or in his previous presidential bids.

The House and Senate Appropriations Committees are considered some of the most powerful in Congress because they control most federal government funding. As chair, Collins can set the committee agenda and potentially direct large sums of money to her home state.

On the Positive Side

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, currently the ranking Republican, is in line to lead the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee.

According to an aide, Sen. Mike Lee of Utah is expected to head the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee.

Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky is in line to chair the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee.

Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina has signaled in press reports he wants to chair the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee. He did so recently when asked if he would be interested in working in the Trump administration if the former president were reelected.

More Negative News

Fake Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska is in line to chair the Senate Indian Affairs Committee. Aides to these senators didn’t respond when asked if they intended to seek those slots.

Another RINO, Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, currently the top Republican on Judiciary, is set to take over the Senate Budget Committee. In that role, he would play a key part in writing and passing a budget resolution that can be used to pass expiring parts of the 2017 Trump tax cuts and other major policy changes related to border security, energy, and other matters that won’t be subject to a 60-vote filibuster and can be passed with just GOP votes.

He supported Trump, but he is a RINO. We will have to see what he does before we condemn him.

The House is barely GOP, and Johnson caves in on important issues. It isn’t very encouraging, but it’s our best hand – a Uniparty majority and Donald Trump.

