Ukraine’s President Zelensky has suggested that, as part of a potential peace plan, his country could temporarily give up land to Russia in exchange for a “NATO umbrella” over the territory it still holds.

During an interview late on Friday, Volodymyr Zelensky told Sky News he wanted to end the “hot phase” of the war by ceding occupied land to Russia.”

The entire mess would have been avoided if the West had fulfilled its promises, which we now know were a Merkel-Mitterand ruse, and implemented Minsk 2. And abided by its commitment to never join NATO. Russia didn’t want NATO on its border.

Ending the Hot Phase

He also claimed that Ukraine should be “at the same level” with Russia in terms of power or even “stronger” for peace talks to start in earnest. Zelensky then also demanded that Kiev’s backers adopt a “one voice policy” spearheaded by Ukraine when it comes to the conflict.

Zelensky also said that Kiev could agree to “end the hot phase of the war” without trying to take back former territories that officially joined Russia following a series of referendums in the fall of 2022. He still maintained that this would only be possible if the territories still under Kyiv’s control were “invited” to join NATO and the US-led bloc recognized Kyiv’s territorial claims.

“That’s what we need to do fast, and then Ukraine can get back the other part of its territory diplomatically,” he said. It comes as the head of MI6 on Friday said a “staggeringly reckless campaign of Russian sabotage” has been uncovered in Europe.”

The West Is Afraid

He complained that the West shouldn’t be talking with Putin, but they do it out of fear. In other words, he is calling us cowards.

According to Zelensky, some world leaders are “afraid” of Putin. “When they are afraid, they start to communicate with their societies and divide their societies,” he said. The Ukrainian leader referred to Russia’s president as “an animal without any human values that we share.”

“Of course, we will work with Trump. I want to work with him directly,” Zelensky said. He said he doesn’t want people around Trump to “destroy” their communication. “I want to share with him ideas, and I want to hear from him his ideas.”

He’s maneuvering to get Trump’s support before he meets with Putin.

The Only Reason People Supported Ukraine?

Zelensky admitted to Sky News that in February 2022, when Russia launched its military campaign against Ukraine, the country would have quickly yielded to Russia.

“No one would have helped us then,” he said, referring to Kiev’s Western backers. The Ukrainian leader also admitted that if Kiev loses the support of the US and its allies, it “will lose everything.”

“[Our] most important weapon is our people,” Zelensky said. Those are the people who died on the battlefield in the proxy war.

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email