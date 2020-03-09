Remarkable thread of corruption in reporting the President’s role in Coronavirus

The Trump administration responded quickly to Coronavirus, putting travel restrictions in place before it officially spread to other countries. Politico decided at the time, in late January, that it would undercut international efforts and stigmatize people.

WHO chief Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus saw no need for widespread restrictions and Politico quickly used that to attack the President. The articles ran on and on with constant negatives and only deep into the articles, were there comments supporting the President.

Politico also quoted Democrats objecting to the President’s stern measures to contain the virus.

The articles by D. Diamond are complete lies then and now. Diamond blamed the President for the President’s so-called overreaction with quotes and anything negative Diamond could find. Now he’s claiming the President was widely hailed by the press originally, and that is wildly untrue. Read to the end. If you prefer to read the thread at the reader app, it can be found here.

THREAD: Fri Jan 31, 2020, a few weeks before #Coronavirus has officially spread to other countries (which led to the bad stock market week Feb 24-Feb 28), the Trump Admin announced travel restrictions on China. Here is some of the reporting it generated. Take Politico of 2/4/20. — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) March 8, 2020

“The Trump admin’s quarantine and travel ban in response to the Wuhan coronavirus could UNDERCUT international efforts to fight the outbreak by antagonizing Chinese leaders, as well as stigmatizing people of Asian descent, according to public health experts and lawmakers.” — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) March 8, 2020

“WHO chief @DrTedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Tuesday (Feb 4, 2020) that widespread travel bans and restrictions weren’t needed to stop the outbreak and could ‘have the effect of increasing fear and stigma, with little public health benefit.'” – https://t.co/DsCae2zVgL pic.twitter.com/eTKsKYtpDb — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) March 8, 2020

Sun Feb 2, the Trump Admin ordered U.S. travelers to China’s Hubei province to be held in a mandatory quarantine for two weeks, the anti-Trump article by @AliceOllstein at Politico quoted “healths experts” who said this will make it worse because people will hide their symptoms. pic.twitter.com/wABifxgJmQ — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) March 8, 2020

The 2/4/20 Politico article by @AliceOllstein quoted Dem @RepBera fully opposing the late Jan/early Feb steps of the Trump Admim! This is paragraph 13 and 14 of the article — ALL of which were anti the Trump Admin’s moves to contain the virus 5 weeks ago. pic.twitter.com/juOBGRcVWp — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) March 8, 2020

At the end of the article, paragraph 20 onward, did Politico finally have a few quotes backing the Trump Admin’s early public efforts on Corona which, again, was almost 3 weeks before it was reported to have reached Italy, S. Korea and so on. Why is this relavant? Because the — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) March 8, 2020

lead item now on Politico is an article by @ddiamond headlined “Trump’s mismanagement helped fuel coronavirus crisis.” Sub:

“Current and former administration officials blame the president for creating a no-bad-news atmosphere that stifled attempts to combat the outbreak.” pic.twitter.com/NhbMomhBk3 — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) March 8, 2020

Interesting is that when the Admin announced measures 5 + weeks ago (which was weeks before the numbers came in from Italy etc), it was @ddiamond who wrote an article which showed that many arms of the US Gov are fully invovled from CDC to State and DHS. https://t.co/1d0ThPNM27 — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) March 8, 2020

Politico’s Dan Dimond tweets now that Trump’s “initial coronavirus moves [late Jan] were widely hailed as strong an appropriate response.” Um no. Diamond’s 1/31/20 article did not praise; it merely gave facts and days later Politico’s narrative was that Trump is overreacting. pic.twitter.com/BjJzqqzRHz — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) March 8, 2020

Politico’s narrative in early Feb didn’t just attack the Trump Admin’s steps on Corona as being too much. The article kept blaming the moves as harming efforts to control the virus! One such claim came from @RepBera; the other came from WHO’s top doctor! See the four attachments: pic.twitter.com/fP76RMg2SQ — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) March 8, 2020