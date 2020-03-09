San Fran where people with dead raccoons hang out in McDonald’s

San Francisco will soon become a Third World nation. They have poop maps and a DA who is the son of domestic terrorists and raised by two other domestic terrorists. The DA Chesa Boudin doesn’t believe in imprisoning criminals. He certainly won’t do a think about the grifters, bums, vagrants, and low-level criminals.

It’s terrible what is happening to San Francisco and other leftist cities.

Watch this video that was shot through a window.  A worker can be seen trying to get him to leave. The man finally got up and walked away from the table, leaving the deceased animal behind.

The worker retreated to the backroom as he approached.

This woman is angry:

They can steal hundreds of dollars worth of stuff and then they can hawk it:

A typical day in the neighborhood:

Nighty night:

Ugh:

At least they are taking these billboards down:

