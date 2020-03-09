San Fran where people with dead raccoons hang out in McDonald’s

San Francisco will soon become a Third World nation. They have poop maps and a DA who is the son of domestic terrorists and raised by two other domestic terrorists. The DA Chesa Boudin doesn’t believe in imprisoning criminals. He certainly won’t do a think about the grifters, bums, vagrants, and low-level criminals.

It’s terrible what is happening to San Francisco and other leftist cities.

Watch this video that was shot through a window. A worker can be seen trying to get him to leave. The man finally got up and walked away from the table, leaving the deceased animal behind.

The worker retreated to the backroom as he approached.

A crazy guy brought a dead raccoon into McDonald’s because….San Francisco. 🤷🏼‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/cpX2gn9vID — Mindy Robinson 🇺🇸 (@iheartmindy) March 8, 2020

This woman is angry:

Here we have just another lovely young lady out here entertaining the tourists! #SanFrancisco pic.twitter.com/mSltOTj0uJ — SF_Deplorable (@SFDeplorable) March 7, 2020

They can steal hundreds of dollars worth of stuff and then they can hawk it:

Hey Walgreens Cvs etc… come get your stuff! 18th & Mission #SanFrancisco pic.twitter.com/U8r91vhp4R — SF_Deplorable (@SFDeplorable) March 4, 2020

A typical day in the neighborhood:

Nighty night:

Ugh:

This guy is wasted! I have a prior video of him from a couple months back same condition. 🧟‍♂️💉🧟‍♂️💉#SanFrancisco pic.twitter.com/sqITjoU480 — SF_Deplorable (@SFDeplorable) March 6, 2020

At least they are taking these billboards down:

I am pleased to learn these billboards will be taken down. They sent the wrong message. pic.twitter.com/QD9jJlRmi7 — Supervisor Catherine Stefani (@SupStefani) March 8, 2020