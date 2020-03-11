Remarkably, FISC judge tells the truth about the warrants on Carter Page

John Solomon picked up on a remarkable 21-word statement by left-leaning Judge James A. Boasberg, Chief of the Foreign Intelligence Court (FISC). It countered all of the FBI’s and Democrat media’s narrative about ‘errors’ in the FISA warrants issued on Carter Page.

No one else has bothered to report this. Only John Solomon is publicizing it, which makes him a target. He’s been belittled and demonized, even by the petty little host of Fox’s Sunday show, The Revolution.

The narrative is that the 17 errors found in issuing the FISA warrants on Carter Page, as described in the FISA report, were only mistakes and ommissions. The Judge says otherwise.

Mr. Solomon writes that “in just 21 words, Boasberg provided the first judicial declaration the FBI had misled the court, not just committed process errors.”

Boasberg wrote: There is thus little doubt that the government breached its duty of candor to the Court with respect to those applications.

Lack of candor is a nice way to say they were dishonest and lied.

Boasberg adds that The frequency and seriousness of these errors in a case that, given its sensitive nature, had an unusually high level of review at both DOJ and the Federal Bureau of Investigation have called into question the reliability of the information proffered in other FBI applications.

In other words, there was a lot of review by the top administrators at the two agencies and he suggests none of this could possibly be errors.

Solomon explains: Boasberg’s ruling was far more than a temporary suspension of FBI personnel’s participation in the FISA court. It is the first and only judicial finding in the Russia case that the FBI vastly misled the nation’s intelligence court and that blame must be shouldered by federal law enforcement’s top leaders, many of whom have spent much of the last three years trying to escape such accountability.

Solomon continues: But of more importance was “his language pinning responsibility for FISA abuses squarely on senior officials, not just lower-level line agents and lawyers who prepared the warrant applications. In other words, he is worried the bad conduct exhibited by the FBI may extend to more cases affecting others’ civil liberties.”

People like Rod Rosenstein (former acting AG), Jim Comey (former FBI director), Andrew McCabe (former deputy), Sally Yates (former acting AG), willfully misled the court with warrants they oversaw and signed.

While the report by Boasberg was generally reported by the media last week, they basically ignored the part that assigns guilt. Meanwhile, Lindsey Graham, Nancy Pelosi, and other cowards and connivers are demanding the FISC be approved in a clean bill. They are pressuring the President to sign it.

For his part, Judge Boasberg is demanding more than the changes offered by FBI Director Wray.

The Judge wrote that “the errors the OIG pointed out cannot be solved through procedures alone. DOJ and the FBI, including all personnel involved in the FISA process, must fully understand and embrace the heightened duties of probity and transparency that apply in ex parte proceedings.”

A judge, a left-wing judge, who tells the truth. That is something that can’t be said about people like the Inspector General who refused to call the frauds out for what they are. It can’t be said about those in power who won’t prosecute these people who tried to take down a presidency.

Judge Boasberg is a hero.