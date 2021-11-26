Remarkably Unfunny Colbert Wants to Change the Self-Defense Law

















Stephen Colbert hosts a Late Show that bears his name. It is supposed to be comedy but it’s just another left-wing propaganda vehicle. His latest complaint is that Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted. As a result, he thinks the law of self-defense needs to be changed.

“The big news on Friday was that after being accused of crossing state lines, killing two people and wounding another last year during a Black Lives Matter protest, Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted on all counts,” Colbert began.

“Cards on the table, I am not a legal expert so I can’t tell you whether or not Kyle Rittenhouse broke the law. But I can tell you this, if he didn’t break the law, we should change the law,” Colbert continued to rant. “That seems simple.”

“So, Rittenhouse was found not guilty, but only a complete moron would celebrate this clear tragedy by making this guy a hero.”

That seems simple to him, just change the law so people can’t defend themselves! As for the crossing state lines, how is that a crime? What a red herring. Aside from having ties to Kenosha, what crime did he commit crossing state lines? Does Colbert want to change that too?

What kind of person would want to change the law of self-defense? Why, somebody who has bodyguards around him at all times.

Watch:

