Remember this Xi Joe speech and be afraid

One year ago, Joe Biden said the Chinese are not a threat. They’re “competition for us,” he insisted about the communists who control all our key medications and steal our intellectual property and put spies everywhere, even in Swalwell’s bed.

And the foolish people cheered his speech. It’s what they want to believe.

Secretary Pompeo disagrees:

This administration was straight with the American people: The CCP is a Marxist-Leninist party that has made clear its hostility to our values and way of life. https://t.co/UWJCI4ZhHC — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) January 17, 2021

