Remembering the Reason for the Season

A beautiful moment for everyday people, David Phelps singing O Holy Night.
Christmas is in two weeks.
David Phelps – O Holy Night.
Best live performance ever of a Christmas song. pic.twitter.com/Hx4GEnuIZA
— MAZE (@mazemoore) December 12, 2023
Wise men still seek Him. A blessed Christmas to all. <3