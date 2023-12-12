The Next Debate Might Not Go On

Axios reports that the fifth debate — the first to not be sponsored by the Republican National Committee — is failing to lock down commitments from some of the party’s remaining top contenders aside from Donald Trump, who is on pace to be the candidate. The primary was essentially over before it began.

Only Ron DeSantis has committed to attending the January 10th, 2024 event, while others in the running for second place, including Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy, have yet to sign on or qualify.

Chris Christie won’t meet the requirements, nor will Vivek Ramaswamy. They have to make 10% in three national polls, and neither is close, with Christie at 2% and Ramaswamy at 5%.

Nikki Haley would be up against only Ron DeSantis, and she doesn’t seem too happy about that.

“When it comes to President Trump as well, I think he’s going to have to get on a debate stage here in Iowa because you’re fighting for Iowans’ votes. I think he’s got to sit there and do the groundwork,” Haley told a local Iowa news station. “You can’t have an election and not appear on a debate stage in front of the people who are going to be voting for you,” she argued.

Yeah, you can, and he has.

Even if she did go up against Donald Trump, he’s destroy her.

Donald Trump has no interest in these debates and certainly not on CNN. As usual, his gut-level instinct to not engage in the debates was right on.

If Haley bows out, that’s the end of the debate. It’s not likely too many people would watch it anyway.

