Obama’s Wingman Tries to Describe Trump’s Revenge But Details His Own

Eric Holder’s interview on CNN was very revealing. The irony was stupefying. The host asked Obama’s wingman, Eric Holder, what might happen if Donald Trump is elected. Holder then went on to describe what they’re doing to Donald Trump – for real! It’s also how Democrats plan to win this next election because they can’t do it on Biden’s accomplishments, intelligence, or eloquence.

“From the president of the United States, sure,” said the wingman to the host. “If the president told a compliant attorney general I don’t like what this congressman said about me or did to me over the course of the last 2-3 years, whatever, open an investigation on that person. That attorney general could tell a compliant United States Attorney to do just that. Talk to a compliant FBI director who could be placed by the president to open an investigation and then to just look through that person’s life and look for anything that you possibly can find.

“And who’s to say what you find in any person’s life that might run afoul of the law, and even beyond that, the mere fact of an investigation of a person who is a public figure can be reputation ruining, can be politically damaging even if you [don’t] find anything.

“Just the fact that the investigation itself exists, and if you got the full weight of the Justice Department, the full weight of the presidency, the full weight of the FBI focusing on somebody like that. That can be extremely damaging to not only that person individually but to our democracy at large.

They truly are crazy, but the sad fact of the matter is people still vote for these people. So far, the cases against Donald Trump seem like a joke. They are all contrived to stop Trump.

