Reminding Hypocritical Dem House Managers of Their Own “Fighting Words”









During citizen Donald Trump’s latest “impeachment hearing” Democrat House managers have totally ignored the then president’s call to “peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard” while focusing on his use of “fight” and “fight like hell”.

Seems that if that’s the criteria for removing someone from office, even if he’s already gone, the Dems making that case might have some explaining to do.

Lead House manager Jamie Raskin is a four-time offender.

He tweeted, “The GOP rush to replace Justice Ginsburg is all about destroying the Affordable Care Act, women’s health care and reproductive freedom, and the voting rights and civil rights of the people.” He continued, “We must fight like hell to stop this assault on health care and the Constitution.”

In 2017, while calling for a probe into discredited claims of Trump, Russia collusion, Raskin tweeted “This is our Democracy–fight for it.”

A 2019 Atlantic magazine interview featured Raskin saying of Trump’s presidency, “Let’s hope for the best, be prepared for the worst, and go fight like hell for the Constitution.”

And a 2017 article reposted on his own website shows Raskin saying, “We’ve got to wake up every day and fight like hell for liberal democracy, not just in Maryland, not just in the United States, but all over the world.”

Two lesser offenders are Congressmen Lieu and Neguse.

House manager Ted Lieu (R-Calif.) put a violent spin on former First Lady Michelle Obama’s famous credo, “When they go low, we go high.” “I like that. But I like better, ‘when they go low, we fight back,’” Lieu said in one.

House manager Joe Neguse (D-Colo.), following his endorsement by then-Sen. Kamala Harris was revealed to have tweeted in 2018 that he was “truly humbled to have the support of such a fearless leader as we fight to take back Congress”.

Wonder if any of their “fighting words” fueled the deadly, sustained insurrections in many U.S. cities during 2020? Let’s impeach them and find out!

Wait! What? You can’t impeach a House member? So what. You shouldn’t be able to impeach a former president of the United States, but it’s not stopping these 3 hypocrites.

Let’s impeach them and see what happens!

