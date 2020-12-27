Renowned university erases females and turns them into ‘birthing people’

So sorry, ladies, you are no longer considered “female.” A world-renowned medical university located here in the USA considers you to be one of the “birthing people.”

Harvard Medical Postgraduate and Continuing Education on Twitter ran a webinar, and the panelists call women ‘birthing people.’ It’s to be more inclusive of those who are one of the many other fake genders.

The webinar is titled: “Globally, ethnic minority pregnant and birthing people suffer worse outcomes and experiences during and after pregnancy and childbirth. These inequities have been further highlighted by #COVID19.

According to Harvard, the webinar panelists used the term “birthing person” to include those who identify as non-binary or transgender because not all humans who give birth identity as “women” or “girls.” We understand the reactions to this terminology and in no way meant for it to erase or dehumanize women.

Uh, wrong, Harvard. If they gave birth, they’re women or girls, and it is dehumanizing. Say the words, ‘women, women, girls, girls.’

The webinar panelists used the term "birthing person" to include those who identify as non-binary or transgender because not all who give birth identify as "women" or "girls." We understand the reactions to this terminology and in no way meant for it to erase or dehumanize women.