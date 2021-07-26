Rep Banks said Pelosi’s “ultimately responsible” for 1-6 security breakdown

















Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.) said on Sunday that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is “ultimately responsible” for the breakdown of security at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

That’s true. As Speaker, she is responsible for House security.

“Due to the rules of the United States Capitol—the power structure of the Capitol—Nancy Pelosi, the Speaker of the House, has more control and authority and responsibility over the leadership of the Capitol Police than anyone else in the United States Capitol,” Banks told Fox News on Sunday.

Nancy Pelosi rejected Jim Banks, along with Jim Jordan, to serve on the 1-6 special select committee in what only can be described as a very partisan move. Banks and Jordan would have asked the tough questions.

Then she turned around and selected Adam Kinzinger for the committee. Both Kinzinger and Liz Cheney, Trump and Trump supporter haters, were honored Pelosi asked them to serve.

“It’s more clear than ever that Nancy Pelosi is not interested in an investigation. She’s only interested in a narrative,” Banks said, responding to Pelosi’s rejection of Jordan and himself from the committee.

“Why [was] the Capitol vulnerable to an attack on Jan. 6? Why was there a systemic breakdown of security at the Capitol on Jan. 6?” Banks asked.

The Capitol Police weren’t at all prepared.

“So [Pelosi] doesn’t want us to ask these questions because, at the end of the day, she is ultimately responsible for the breakdown of security at the Capitol that happened on January 6,” Banks said.

“It’s clear that Pelosi only wants members on this committee who will stick to her talking points and stick to her narrative,” Banks said.

“Something like this has never happened before in the history of our country,” Banks continued. “You’ve never had the Speaker of the House deny the representatives that the Minority Party submitted for a select committee. It’s never happened before. It’s a break in precedent.”

WATCH:

Speaker Nancy Pelosi removed @Jim_Jordan and @RepJimBanks from the Jan. 6 commission because she is worried about what they will uncover, according to @GOPLeader. pic.twitter.com/rqH7leNro6 — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) July 23, 2021

