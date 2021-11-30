Rep. Boebert Apologizes to a Boorish Ilhan Omar

















Rep. Lauren Boebert released a video on social media explaining that she reached out to Omar last week to discuss their differences after she made comments about Omar, which Omar called “Anti-Muslim bigotry.”

“I had reached out to her Friday and three days later I was able to connect with her on the phone because I wanted to let her know directly that I had reflected on my previous remarks. Now as a strong Christian woman who values faith deeply, I never want anything I say to offend someone’s religion. So I told her that. Even after I put out a public statement to that effect. She said that she still wanted a public apology, because what I had done wasn’t good enough,” Boebert said.

“So I reiterated to her what I had just said. She kept asking for a public apology so I told Ilhan Omar that she should make a public apology to the American people for her anti-American, anti-Semitic, anti-police rhetoric. She continued to press, and I continued to press back. And then, Representative Omar hung up on me. Rejecting an apology and hanging up on someone is part of cancel culture 101 and a pillar of the Democrat party,” she continued.

Rep. Boebert is great competition for flame thrower Ilhan Omar, and here is the public statement.

It seems there was an error uploading this video to Twitter. Here is my full statement regarding my call earlier with Ilhan Omar: pic.twitter.com/DLLtp54gAF — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) November 29, 2021

Related















