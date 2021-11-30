Rep. Boebert Apologizes to a Boorish Ilhan Omar

Rep. Lauren Boebert released a video on social media explaining that she reached out to Omar last week to discuss their differences after she made comments about Omar, which Omar called “Anti-Muslim bigotry.”

“I had reached out to her Friday and three days later I was able to connect with her on the phone because I wanted to let her know directly that I had reflected on my previous remarks. Now as a strong Christian woman who values faith deeply, I never want anything I say to offend someone’s religion. So I told her that. Even after I put out a public statement to that effect. She said that she still wanted a public apology, because what I had done wasn’t good enough,” Boebert said.

“So I reiterated to her what I had just said. She kept asking for a public apology so I told Ilhan Omar that she should make a public apology to the American people for her anti-American, anti-Semitic, anti-police rhetoric. She continued to press, and I continued to press back. And then, Representative Omar hung up on me. Rejecting an apology and hanging up on someone is part of cancel culture 101 and a pillar of the Democrat party,” she continued.

Rep. Boebert is great competition for flame thrower Ilhan Omar, and here is the public statement.


