James Comey’s Daughter Is Lead Prosecutor on Ghislaine Maxwell Trial

















We probably won’t hear much about Bill Clinton’s rides on Jeffrey Epstein’s plane – just a guess. However, we are already hearing about Donald Trump hopping on his plane a couple of times.

Why is she the lead? It screams conflict of interest. Is she there to cover anything up or blow something up?

Ghislaine Maxwell is accused of procuring young girls for her friend, Jeffrey Epstein.

The lead prosecutor in the Ghislaine Maxwell case is Maurene Comey She is the daughter of James Comey pic.twitter.com/lMjxUZCxJY — Jack Posobiec ✝️ (@JackPosobiec) November 28, 2021

