Rep. Clyburn, 83, Campaigns for Joe Biden, 81, Avoids the Border

South Carolina Democratic Rep. James Clyburn plans to step down from House Democratic leadership but will still seek reelection in 2024, he confirmed on Wednesday.

Clyburn had served as Majority Whip before the current Congress and became Assistant Democratic leader in 2023. He first entered Congress in 1993.

“South Carolina and our already great nation have made tremendous progress under the Biden-Harris Administration,” he added. “I look forward to continuing to work alongside my Democratic colleagues in the 118th Congress, and beyond, to regain a Democratic Majority, retain our Senate Majority, and rally Americans to reelect President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.”

Biden-Harris are hardcore leftists.

Clyburn is campaigning for Joe and interviewing a lot.

“VERY CONCERNED”

On Sunday, he told CNN’s Jake Tapper that he’s “very concerned” about black voters showing up for Joe Biden in the 2024 presidential election.

“Well, I’m not worried — I’m very concerned — I have sat down with President Biden … and I’ve told him what my concerns are,” Clyburn said. “I have no problem with the Biden administration and what it has done. My problem is we have not been able to break through that MAGA wall in order to get to people exactly what this president has done.”

Ah, so, in other words, they’re awesome and doing a fabulous job, but there is a Maga wall, and the stupid people who don’t love the awesome administration fail to get it.

The Maga wall is the one Biden won’t build on the border:

James Clyburn is not going to save you this time. pic.twitter.com/FtRYShbalM — DaneG (@Dane__Garcia) February 3, 2024

Clyburn bragged about all that college debt relief and thought people had failed to see how great it was.

Actually, we can see. Biden’s making us peasants pay for rich kid’s college loans that they took out. We don’t even get the degree at the end.

Rep.Clyburn boasted that he put Ketanje on the Court. Ketanje, a DEI Marxist, doesn’t know what a woman is.

The entire interview was out of touch.

OBAMA AND CLINTON WILL CAMPAIGN FOR JOE

Rep. Clyburn says Bill Clinton and Barack Obama will appear more on the campaign trail to show “unity” and present a “defense of democracy.” The truth is Biden can’t really campaign, so those two will do it for him.

Clyburn has dementia, too. It’s the dementia-ridden James leading the dementia-ridden Joe; only James is in better shape, and he’s stepping down.

James Clyburn was Biden’s salesperson in South Carolina again last night.

He spoke in dementia also to get the crowd used to what they’d be subject to. pic.twitter.com/9AtDUz19Pb — Big Fish (@BigFish3000) January 28, 2024

Welcoming Joe Biden, the segregationist, and James Clyburn into a black church:

So insulting when a racist aka Imperial Wizard is welcomed into a black church. In addition James Clyburn is a tool for white liberals. Black Democrats wake-up and vote #Trump! https://t.co/LmhDMrvYQQ — LeoTerrell (@TheLeoTerrell) January 29, 2024

