2-Year-Old Shot in the Bronx in Broad Daylight

According to the New York Post, NYPD is hunting for a suspect who shot a 2-year-old boy in the buttocks in broad daylight on Saturday. He was taken to Jacobi Medical Center, where he is listed as stable.

This happened at the Grand Concourse in the Bronx.

“I was here frying [food] when I heard the shots, like six, and I just hit the ground,” said Julio, a vendor who was across the street when the bullets flew. “I could see people running.”Jacqueline Cuevas was walking from Pennsylvania Avenue when she saw “three delinquents running and then heard shots.

According to NYPD, the suspected perpetrator is described as a man in his 30s wearing a green hooded sweatshirt, a black jacket with fur, light blue jeans, and possibly red sneakers. Witnesses observed the suspect fleeing the scene.

The shooting took place outside of a Capital One bank, with glass shattered by gunfire at another bank across the street.

“We don’t know if there was a crossfire or multiple people [involved]. We don’t know yet,” an NYPD spokesperson said.

New York City has rigid gun laws, but criminals won’t follow them. Innocent people are disarmed.

Anarchy, lawlessness in blue New York City:

