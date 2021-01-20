Rep Clyburn won’t criticize China for Muslim genocide

House Majority Whip James Clyburn would not answer Tuesday when asked if China committed genocide against the minority Uighur Muslims.

In an appearance on Fox News’ “America Reports,” host Sandra Smith asked for his reaction to the declaration by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that the Chinese Communist Party is committing “genocide” against the Uighur Muslims.

“I don’t know. You know, I try to stay out of these foreign affairs matters,” Clyburn stated. “I have not made that a particular endeavor of mine here in the Congress. I listen to these things and I usually reserve comment when they are bordering on international issues, and I will today as well.”

He tries to stay out? Really? Genocide is A-OK for Rep. Clyburn — it’s not his job.

Watch:

The Secretary of State said in a statement this past week, “After careful examination of the available facts, I have determined that since at least March 2017, the People’s Republic of China, under the direction and control of the Chinese Communist Party, has committed crimes against humanity against the predominantly Muslim Uyghurs and other members of ethnic and religious minority groups in Xinjiang.”

The Trump administration announced it will block the importation of goods made with forced Uighur labor.

That won’t happen under China Joe.

