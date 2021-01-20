Inauguration highlights of a plagiarizer and his communist running mate

Just like the Banana Republic, we have fences around the Capitol, and 25,000 soldiers for 1,000 people in attendance. This is the new normal under Democrats.

Platitudinous Joe spewed a lot of hackneyed expressions during his speech today. All of them mean nothing because he and his allies want to impeach our president, reprogram us, shoot off machine guns at us, and silence us in every way imaginable.

Joe doesn’t trust the military or police — without any evidence — but it’s only because some voted for DJT. He has no problems with any who might be tied to Antifa or Black Lives Matter. They did not vet for those people. In fact, instead of vetting our soldiers, why don’t they vet Antifa and BLM?

Bill Clinton napped during China Joe’s Inauguration, but who could blame him:

bill clinton is really asleep rn pic.twitter.com/m7jORNobFI — LF (@the_lunarfather) January 20, 2021

He was so honored to be there that he couldn’t stay awake.

I am honored to be here to witness the Inauguration of @POTUS Joe Biden and @VP Kamala Harris in a ceremony that has affirmed our democracy and celebrated the best of what America stands for. I send my congratulations, best wishes, and prayers as they begin their important work. pic.twitter.com/AR3IvfpeZt — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) January 20, 2021

UNITY

China Joe said he wants unity so next week his team will impeach Trump, the president loved by tens of millions, then he and his team will reprogram anyone who disagrees. They will certainly silence us.

This is unity, Dem style, you know, man? You know, the thing?

#Live | Unity is the path forward, unity is not a fantasy: @JoeBiden, US President pic.twitter.com/Rbf2XbjVCJ — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) January 20, 2021

A PBS guy raved about this speech, but he forgot to add it’s all lies written by his handlers.

Biden’s inaugural speech was modest, austere, grave, calming, cleansing, inspiring. — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) January 20, 2021

Sonia Sotomayor must be a racist since she mispronounced Kamala’s name.

WATCH: Vice President Kamala Harris is sworn into office by Justice Sonia Sotomayor. https://t.co/K220VBmgCp pic.twitter.com/ZsQjSeZFEw — CNBC (@CNBC) January 20, 2021

Remembering Joe’s past:

