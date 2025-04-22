Sen. Van Hollen’s Big Lie to Salvadorans

Sen. Chris Van Hollen lied to Salvadorans when he told them he had fought criminal gangs longer than President Trump knew about MS-13. There is no evidence of that. In this same speech, he also promoted the court system. The evidence is powerful that he pays little attention to it.

Maryland’s court system often lets them right out of prison – murderers, child rapists, it doesn’t matter.

One judge in Baltimore set 70% of convicted illegal aliens free.

The Baltimore Men

We No Longer Have A Country 70% OF CONVICTED ILLEGAL MIGRANTS WERE RELEASED IN BALTIMORE, MARYLAND “This is, in my view, one of the biggest breaking news stories.” Maryland’s 2nd Congressional District, Baltimore Judges releasing illegals even for sexual violence- Kimberley… pic.twitter.com/i3OB5gYwJ4 — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) July 3, 2024

If you were an American falsely accused of wrongdoing on January 6th it wasn’t merely difficult to get “due process,” it was impossible. The entire system was rigged against you. All of it. Those persecuted Americans could only dream of the “due process” afforded illegal aliens. — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) April 21, 2025

April Cases

The Waldorf Man

Another Maryland man here illegally, who is referred to as the Waldorf man, murdered his girlfriend and then hid her body. His uncle is charged as an accessory.

Maryland is a sanctuary state for criminals.

Will Sen. Chris Van Hollen care as much as he cares about Abrego Garcia, where all the evidence points to Garcia, a wife-beater, as MS-13?

NEW: Another illegal alien has murdered a woman in Maryland and is now in ICE custody. And Democrat MS-13 Senator Chris Van Hollen is fighting to keep these killers in our country. pic.twitter.com/2zrulI0gmV — Dapper Detective (@Dapper_Det) April 22, 2025

Authorities in Prince George’s County have arrested and charged Rolvin Eduardo Barerra-Barerra, 37, of Waldorf, as an accessory after the fact in connection with the murder of Lesbia Mileth Ramirez Guerra, 23, who had been missing since the end of March.

According to court documents, the charges stem from the disappearance and death of the young Waldorf woman, whose body was discovered buried in a secluded area near Cedarville State Park on April 17, 2025. Investigators say the woman was murdered by her boyfriend, 24-year-old Keycy Robinson Alexi Barrera Rosa, who was taken into custody out of state and is pending extradition to Charles County.

During the search of her residence, detectives located federal documents belonging to Guerra’s boyfriend that appeared to be counterfeit.

Detectives contacted U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to verify his identity, and it was discovered that the documents were fraudulent and he was not in the country legally. Representatives from ICE responded and took custody of him.

A Prince County Man

ICE Baltimore says the sanctuary county of Prince George’s County in Maryland ignored their detainer request and released a 2x previously deported Guatemalan illegal alien, an alleged murderer, into the community.

32-year-old Rene Pop-Chub is facing pending murder charges in Prince George’s County, but ICE says he was released from local custody last Tuesday with no cooperation or notification. ICE Baltimore found him and arrested him in Hyattsville, MD, on Saturday.

@EROBaltimore is blasting the sanctuary jurisdiction of Prince George’s County in a statement: “When jurisdictions refuse to honor our immigration detainers, they put their own communities at risk — as was the case here, where a dangerous illegal alien charged with murder and assault was released back onto the streets. Thanks to the unwavering dedication and tireless efforts of our officers, this individual has been taken back into custody. Their work ensures that he will now face justice and will no longer pose a threat to public safety in Maryland.”

Let’s see if Van Hollen comes out fighting.

