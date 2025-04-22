President Bukele Offers to Exchange the TdA Prisoners with Maduro

The Maryland man has been moved to a more pleasant prison, and President Bukele of El Salvador wants to exchange the US TdA prisoners for Venezuela’s political prisoners.

The Maryland man, Abrego Garcia, hero to Democrat politicians, has been moved out of CECOT prison to a low-security prison in El Salvador.

Four Democratic congresspeople flew to El Salvador to meet with Abrego, and their request was rejected. They were supposed to make arrangements beforehand.

Meanwhile, the Senate Republicans published a new digital ad:

NEW DIGITAL AD: ¡Bienvenidos a El Salvador Senate Dems! Democrats should feel free to make their trip to hang out with MS-13 gangbangers one-way pic.twitter.com/hKqzwj7GT6 — Senate Republicans (@NRSC) April 21, 2025

El Salvador’s President Bukele offered to exchange the 252 Tren de Aragua prisoners in CECOT for an equal number of Maduro’s political prisoners. We’re sure Maduro will jump right on that.

President Bukele posted this on X:

Mr. @NicolasMaduro, you have said on numerous occasions that you want the Venezuelans back and free.

Unlike you, who have political prisoners, we don’t have political prisoners. All the Venezuelans we have in custody were detained as part of an operation against gangs like the Tren de Aragua in the United States.

Unlike our detainees, many of whom have committed murder, others have committed rape, and some have even been arrested multiple times before being deported, your political prisoners have committed no crime. The only reason they are imprisoned is because they opposed you and your electoral fraud.

However, I want to propose a humanitarian agreement that includes the repatriation of 100% of the 252 Venezuelans who were deported, in exchange for the release and delivery of an identical number (252) of the thousands of political prisoners that you hold.

Among them are Rafael Tudares, Edmundo González’s son-in-law; journalist Roland Carreño; lawyer and activist Rocío San Miguel; Mrs. Corina Parisca de Machado, mother of María Corina Machado, who is subjected to daily intimidation and has her access to basic services such as electricity and water sabotaged; as well as the four political leaders seeking asylum in the Argentine embassy and other Venezuelan political prisoners.

Also included are the nearly 50 detained citizens of other nationalities: American, German, Dominican, Argentine, Bolivian, Israeli, Chilean, Colombian, Ecuadorian, Spanish, French, Guyanese, Dutch, Iranian, Italian, Lebanese, Mexican, Peruvian, Puerto Rican, Ukrainian, Uruguayan, Portuguese, and Czech.

Our Foreign Ministry will send formal correspondence.

God bless the people of Venezuela.

