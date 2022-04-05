Rep. Gaetz Blasts Gen. Austin for “Mandatory Pronoun Training” Over Strategy

Rep. Matt Gaetz and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin got into a heated exchange during Tuesday’s House Armed Services Committee hearing.

Secretary Austin accused Rep. Gaetz of being “embarrassed by your country” at a House hearing Tuesday.

Rep. Gaetz shot back, “I’m embarrassed by your leadership, I am not embarrassed for my country.”

Rep. Gaetz criticized Austin for surrendering military superiority to embrace socialist policies.

“You totally blew those calls and maybe we would be better at them if the National Defense University actually worked a little more on strategy and a little less on wokeism,” Gaetz said.

