Rep. Good Blasts Congress Ahead of Approval of the CR

Rep. Bob Good railed against the temporary CR today. He said the House was given the majority running on fiscal responsibility and border control. Good pointed out that the Biden-Pelosi-Schumer policies are bankrupting the country, destroying the country – 40-year inflation and 20-year high interest rates. He added that Americans pay $1,000 more monthly than three years ago, and we have a $200 billion monthly deficit.

It will be $36 trillion by the next election.

Good explained the process. The House finds out what the Senate will pass, and the President will sign, then the bill goes through.

Good said it’s passing with a majority of Democrat votes.

There is a lack of understanding and no sense of urgency about the severity of our fiscal situation.

In a different case, but related, California is spending too much on their illegal migrants in their sanctuary state and they are looking at a wealth tax, like we see in communist countries.

California rolls out its latest bit of insanity: a wealth tax. It would effectively confiscate roughly one third of the assets of affluent Californians. Obviously chasing them out of the State. Why are they doing this, aside from old fashioned envy? Because California's facing… pic.twitter.com/So2uAqv98r — Peter St Onge, Ph.D. (@profstonge) January 18, 2024

