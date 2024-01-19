Maine Destroys Parental Rights by Age 16 Over Transgender Surgeries

By
M Dowling
-
0
11

Maine appears to have passed a bill allowing the state to take a child away from parents if the parents refuse transgender surgery.

Maine legislators are losing their minds. The bill allows the state to take custody of a 16 or 17-year-old child if the parent refuses to allow transgender surgery – a mutilation surgery.

The bill, LD1735, is explicit about this startling new power.

It states, “The bill authorizes a court to take temporary jurisdiction because a child has been unable to obtain gender-affirming health care or gender-affirming mental health care.”

There are no provisions for religious objections, and there are no parental rights. By age 16, the Maine government has decided parents will lose custody of their child if they reject so-called gender-affirming care.

