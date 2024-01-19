Maine Destroys Parental Rights by Age 16 Over Transgender Surgeries

Maine appears to have passed a bill allowing the state to take a child away from parents if the parents refuse transgender surgery.

Maine legislators are losing their minds. The bill allows the state to take custody of a 16 or 17-year-old child if the parent refuses to allow transgender surgery – a mutilation surgery.

The bill, LD1735, is explicit about this startling new power.

It states, “The bill authorizes a court to take temporary jurisdiction because a child has been unable to obtain gender-affirming health care or gender-affirming mental health care.”

There are no provisions for religious objections, and there are no parental rights. By age 16, the Maine government has decided parents will lose custody of their child if they reject so-called gender-affirming care.

Here’s more from Libs of TikTok:

BREAKING: New proposed bill in Maine says the state can take custody of a kid if the parents oppose s*x change surgery and the chemical castration of their kids. Tomorrow a committee will decide if this bill moves forward. Here’s the email addresses of all the committee… pic.twitter.com/LniGzK7skB — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 16, 2024

EXTREMELY GRAPHIC: Doctors did this to a healthy arm to cater to mental illness. A girl can decide she’s a boy and doctors will cut off part of her arm to make a fake p*nis. This is what the surgery looks like. The Left promotes this. pic.twitter.com/QKCYIddHMT — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 18, 2024

