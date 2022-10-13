Rep. Gosar Calls for an Off-Ramp in Ukraine War

Rep. Paul Gosar objects to NATO refusing to offer an off-ramp to the Ukraine war. There are no attempts to de-escalate the war between Ukraine and Russia. The Left slanders anyone who objects.

“We must reject nuclear war,” he wrote on Twitter. “We MUST reject more unnecessary death and destruction.”

Many believe that the way it’s going, the only alternative is a Third World War and perhaps nuclear war. What other alternative is there?

NATO Leadership refuses to offer any sort of off-ramp. They’re not even attempting to deescalate the situation between Ukraine and Russia, and the left slanders anyone who does (like Elon Musk). We MUST reject nuclear war. We MUST reject more unnecessary death and destruction. — Rep. Paul Gosar, DDS (@RepGosar) October 12, 2022

France wants no part in World War III. A Twitter user responded to the Jordan Schachtel tweet below, “There are strong diplomatic, historical, and cultural ties between Russia and France that a lot of people wouldn’t expect. The fact that the message was sent out in English suggests to me it’s a message to the United States, who is presumably forcing them to send arms.”

There are strong diplomatic, historical, and cultural ties between Russia and France that a lot of people wouldn’t expect. The fact that the message was sent out in English suggest to me it’s a message to the United States, who is presumably forcing them to send arms. — Severed Legs (@SeveredLegs) October 13, 2022

Tulsi Gabbard responds to the endless, no-limits war in Ukraine. She believes it’s a problem with both parties and the military complex. You decide if the war is in the US’s best interests:

