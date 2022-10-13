Police in France Decide If You Can Fill Up Your Gas Tank

Workers at six of France’s refineries are on strike. It’s causing so much chaos that police are now checking peoples’ fuel tanks to see if they will let them fill-up.

French energy company TotalEnergies on Thursday offered further talks with trade unions to break the deadlock at refineries and fuel depots. The French government ordered workers back to a second fuel depot to ease petrol shortages.

TotalEnergies‘ proposal for talks came hours after President Emmanuel Macron’s government told the group to pay its workers more.

The industrial action has reduced France’s refinery capacity by more than 60 percent and left one in three fuel stations struggling for fuel.

Motorists across the country have faced long queues filling up their gas tanks at stations that often run dry daily. Police turn away people who they think have too much fuel in their tanks.

Police in France are now checking your fuel tank before they allow you access to petrol stations… if you have too much in your tank, you are turned away. Shortages in France are forcing people to wait in lines for hours to get only a partial refill of fuel. 🔊sound 🚨#France pic.twitter.com/hPDu2w1fXe — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) October 10, 2022

I saw this type of chaos during Hurricane Sandy. People were stabbing, screaming, and beating up people in a normally calm and peaceful area of Long Island New York. All they had to do was wait in line for gas for a couple of hours, although the stations sometimes run out of gas.

It is so easy to bring chaos in a modern urban society…

Stop their İnternet, cut down power supply, create fuel shortages, disturb food supply chain….. This is France…. Where a fuel strike is causing havoc…. People are fighting on the petrol stations, police out of fuel! pic.twitter.com/uxT0BR1JB4 — Zaid Hamid (@ZaidZamanHamid) October 12, 2022

At the same time, across Europe, anger is increasing at the EU and NATO for the money going to Ukraine and the sanctions. It seems like the French are always protesting, and we aren’t sure how widespread this chaos is in France.

France… Protests against NATO and the EU are increasing throughout Europe… but the media doesn’t want you to know… Liberté 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/HtUi6DEE6Y — Pelham (@Resist_05) October 10, 2022

Do you know Some days ago there was huge protests against Macron, NATO, and the EU in the streets of Paris, France . The western media will not allow you see it. #FreedomInternet #uk #eu #France @CNN @francediplo_EN @FRANCE24 @don_kuzy pic.twitter.com/V4yoOpFFiu — Isaiah Uba Official (@MaziUbaOfficial) October 12, 2022

In Limoges, France, protesting farmers and the police dispersing them are already on the verge of a nervous breakdown More protests for Macron every day,but Macron still only cares about Ukraine war,instead of French people pic.twitter.com/z1LkaBKz9o — AZ 🛰🌏🌍🌎 (@AZgeopolitics) October 13, 2022

🇨🇵 “Let’s get out of NATO!” Demonstration from Montparnasse to Palais Royal in #Paris. The people are demonstrating against the high cost of living and for peace. #NATO #France #inflation pic.twitter.com/x9obJ4kU10 — We Are Protestors (@WeAreProtestors) October 8, 2022

