Rep Gosar says 790,000 votes in AZ were flipped to Joe Biden

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Congressman Paul Gosar (R-AZ) of Arizona’s 4th District took to his personal Twitter account on Thursday to raise the alarm. The State of Arizona had 790,000 laundered — stolen votes.

THE LINKED VIDEO

The video gives a detailed description of how Absentee votes were utilized to tip the scales in Arizona. The data samples from Absentee ballots counted on Election day versus those counted before show a radical departure in Biden votes by percentage an increase of about 15-20% on Election day versus those counted before.

If all of these ballots came from the same pool of ballots, the data scientists say this would be almost completely impossible.

The video concludes:
  • Voter Fraud Occurred in Arizona
  • The Raw Data Proves This Claim
  • The Raw Data is an API Direct Feed
  • The SOS Uses This Same Data
  • Arizona Certified Fraudulent Votes

This is the rumble video he links to:

