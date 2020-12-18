Rep Gosar says 790,000 votes in AZ were flipped to Joe Biden

Congressman Paul Gosar (R-AZ) of Arizona’s 4th District took to his personal Twitter account on Thursday to raise the alarm. The State of Arizona had 790,000 laundered — stolen votes.
Arizona!! Pass auf. Massive data theft of 700,000 votes uncovered. Our president @realDonaldTrump won AZ easily as we knew. More details to come. #StopTheSteaI @ali
— Paul Gosar (@DrPaulGosar) December 17, 2020
America! Watch this. A detailed explanation using official AZ Secretary of State raw data. Over 700,000 votes stolen from @realDonaldTrump and given to Biden. #StopTheSteaI @DonaldJTrumpJr @MarkMeadows @MarkFinchem @kelliwardaz @AZGOP @ali @Cernovich https://t.co/iBAGRHIgy7
— Paul Gosar (@DrPaulGosar) December 17, 2020
THE LINKED VIDEO
The video gives a detailed description of how Absentee votes were utilized to tip the scales in Arizona. The data samples from Absentee ballots counted on Election day versus those counted before show a radical departure in Biden votes by percentage an increase of about 15-20% on Election day versus those counted before.
If all of these ballots came from the same pool of ballots, the data scientists say this would be almost completely impossible.
The video concludes:
- Voter Fraud Occurred in Arizona
- The Raw Data Proves This Claim
- The Raw Data is an API Direct Feed
- The SOS Uses This Same Data
- Arizona Certified Fraudulent Votes
This is the rumble video he links to: