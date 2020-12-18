Acting Pentagon chief cancels all Biden transition briefings

Acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller ordered a Pentagon-wide halt of meetings with President-elect Biden’s transition team, Axios reports. It shocked many people, and they say it’s unclear if cooperation will resume after the holidays. However, the new Defense Secretary did respond.

According to Axios, no one knows the role President Trump played.

Axios says there is “Fury at the Biden team among senior Pentagon officials,” which escalated after the Washington Post published a story on Wednesday night revealing how much money would be saved if Biden halted the construction of Trump’s border wall.

The outlet added, Trump officials blame the leak on the Biden transition team. But, they didn’t present evidence.

WHAT HAPPENED

Miller was appointed Nov. 9, when Trump fired Defense Secretary Mark Esper right after the election. On Thursday night, he ordered officials throughout the building to cancel scheduled transition meetings.

There was a lot of speculation, but there were few meetings scheduled. Under two dozen meetings were scheduled, and the Pentagon officials said they couldn’t get their jobs done.

And in a statement released after the publication of this story, Miller said: “At no time has the Department canceled or declined any interview. … After the mutually-agreed-upon holiday, which begins tomorrow, we will continue with the transition and rescheduled meetings from today.”