Rep. grills FBI director about the double standard in 1-6 prosecutions and BLM/Antifa riots









Rep. Markwayne Mullin grilled FBI Director Cristopher Wray about the double standard in investigating and prosecuting Capitol rioters versus the Black Lives Matter and Antifa rioters in D.C. and Portland.

Rep Mullin stated that federal officers have been attacked, assaulted, and injured by Antifa and BLM, yet the FBI does nothing to investigate or prosecute these violent extremists.

Trying to get him to address it is hopeless. However, Mullin cornered and exposed him several times as one of the perpetrators of the double standard.

Mullin quoted Wray when he said: “Antifa is not a national organization” [03:42 on the mark]. Then Director Wray denied it!!! He finally admits it’s more than what he suggested last year.

Antifa and BLM are Biden supporters and helped get Biden elected. BLM helped fund Joe Biden and worked the polls and the counting of ballots in blue areas.

Watch:

