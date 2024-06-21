Rep. Jayapal and Joy Reid Laugh About an Illegal Raping a Child

Rep. Pramila Jayapal laughed with Joy Reid about the 13-year-old girl who was raped while tied by the wrist to a 13-year-old male friend as they walked through a Queens park.

The man who did it is a violent criminal alien here illegally. Jayapal and Reid thought that was something to laugh about, as they minimized the fact that criminal aliens are destroying the lives of Americans.

He threatened them with a machete. It was tragic for both of these children, not funny.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal and Joy Reid laugh about an illegal immigrant who was arrested for allegedly raping a 13-year-old in broad daylight: “You have a lot of fearmongering.” pic.twitter.com/TAy8xu9upo — TheBlaze (@theblaze) June 20, 2024

Do they also think it was funny that two illegal aliens from Venezuela kidnapped, raped, and strangled a 12-year-old girl?

How about the mother of five who was raped and murdered by an illegal or the University of Georgia nursing student Laken Riley? Then there was Junior Manuel Dubon Benitez, who sexually assaulted a 12-year-old in Iowa. Another illegal Christian Geovanny Inga-Landi, raped a 13-year-old after he “got comfortable” with her. Was that funny?

We are importing violent criminals coming from rape cultures.

As for all those wonderful DACA, DACAs are responsible for just under 80,000 crimes.

Reid and Jayapal only care about promoting a narrative.

Do you really want people like Pramila Jayapal running this country? Pramila Jayapal is a very far-left progressive Democrat and has no business being in Congress.

Related