Rep. Kinzinger Calls for NATO to Commit an Act of War

Rep. Adam Kinzinger claims the missile fired by Russia into Ukraine is equivalent to a chemical weapon. As a result, he is calling for NATO to destroy the weapons. That would lead to World War III.

Ukraine is not a NATO nation, and it does not make sense. And Russia’s allies include China, Iran, and North Korea, very dangerous nations.

Russia would see this as an act of war. It would be direct intervention by NATO, and Russian soldiers would likely die.

Every congressman who calls for war, a war that will lead to World War III, should have to serve on the front.

These are in a league with chemical weapons — Adam Kinzinger (@AdamKinzinger) March 19, 2022

ZELENSKY WON’T COMPROMISE ON DONBAS AND CRIMEA

Ukrainian President Zelensky claims he’s ready to negotiate but he won’t negotiate on two issues that Russia sees as non-negotiable.

“I’m ready for negotiations with Putin, but if they fail, it could mean World War III,” Zelensky said.

CNN’s Fareed Zakaria asked Ukrainian President Zelensky on Sunday to comment on Moscow’s demands, which include the recognition of Crimea as a part of Russia and the Donbas republics as independent states, Zelensky said these were compromises for which Ukraine “cannot be ready as an independent state.”

“Any compromises related to our territorial integrity and our sovereignty” could not be made, he said, adding that “you cannot just make a president of another country recognize anything by the use of force.”

Zelensky stressed that, without negotiations, it would be impossible to resolve the conflict, however, and that failure to reach an agreement could lead to a third world war. He reiterated his willingness to hold direct talks with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin.

“I have been ready for the past two years,” Zelensky said.

He’s not really ready. Crimea will never again be part of Ukraine and the Donbas region has operated independently. These are sticking points for Russia.

BOOTS ON THE GROUND?

There are concerns about the help NATO is already providing.

A contributing reporter for The Rolling Stone, Seth Harp sent out a tweet about US special operators on the ground in Ukraine doing “operational prep on the battlefield.” The military units JSOC’s Advance Force Operations is on the ground and includes members of Delta Force and SEAL team 6.

The news was lighting up social media when he sent out another tweet indicating that it “does NOT necessarily” mean it is an escalation in Ukraine. It’s routine, he said. They are “no different from CIA activities.

He then deleted the “factually accurate tweet” because “people are blowing it out of proportion.”

If nothing else, it does reminds us how much peril exists in Ukraine. President Zelensky threatened World War III if there is no peace deal signed, and he doesn’t seem agreeable to giving in on much.

I deleted a factually accurate tweet about JSOC activities in Ukraine because people are blowing it out of proportion. News flash, folks: the US has covert operatives in a lot of countries where the US denies any military presence. They’re gathering intel, not fighting. — Seth Harp (@sethharpesq) March 20, 2022

