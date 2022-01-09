YouTube Removes Comments Critical of the CCP – It Was an Error?

Conservatives are being censored everywhere if they speak against the narrative. Ian Miles Cheong was just kicked off PayPal because he’s a conservative reporter. YouTube is taking down videos that are critical of Joe Biden.

Google/YouTube is also taking down comments critical of Red China. Is that who we are now? Red China’s operatives?

This is very disturbing. Why is Google/YouTube censoring Americans on behalf of the CCP? This is WRONG & Big Tech is drunk with power. The Sherman Act prohibits abusing monopoly power. DOJ needs to stop this NOW. https://t.co/i96PIpY9de — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 26, 2020

They claim it was just an error. It’s always just an error.

via Daily Wire:

YouTube says it was a system “error” that caused the platform’s moderation system to delete comments critical of China’s Communist Party and not the work of a heavy-handed YouTube censor.

The Verge reports that YouTube users began flagging the disappearance of YouTube comments containing the Chinese characters for the words “communist bandit” and “50-cent party,” both of which are phrases typically deployed against the Chinese Communist Party, or CCP.

