Rep. Lee’s Bill Criminalizes Some Criticism of Non-Whites by Whites, Only Whites

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee has introduced a House Bill to criminalize “conspiracy to commit white supremacy,” which includes any criticism of non-white people that influences (such as something published or said online) someone who commits a hate crime.

Black supremacy is okay.

The legislation, H.R.61 “Leading Against White Supremacy Act of 2023,” introduced last Monday by Democratic congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee of Texas, seeks to “prevent and prosecute white supremacy inspired hate crime and conspiracy to commit white supremacy inspired hate crime.”

From Fox News:

Under Jackson Lee’s bill, a “person engages in a white supremacy inspired hate crime when white supremacy ideology has motivated the planning, development, preparation, or perpetration of actions that constituted a crime or were undertaken in furtherance of activity that, if effectuated, would have constituted a crime.”

The bill makes it a federal crime for anyone publishing “material advancing white supremacy, white supremacist ideology, antagonism based on ‘replacement theory.’ It also criminalizes hate speech vilifying any non-white person or group if it’s read, heard, or viewed by someone planning or perpetrating a white supremacist hate crime.

They are replacing citizens with mass migration for their demented vision of our dystopian future. This entire bill is madness. It’s just a tad unconstitutional since it obliterates free speech for white people.

The language is broad enough to put any white person in the federal pen for simply sharing alleged hate speech.

Sheila’s bill would allow the Department of Justice to prosecute and do whatever they think they have to do to the whites whose political speech disturbs any non-white

This bill goes one way and is very racist. She’s doing what many Democrats are doing – criminalizing free speech. Sheila Jackson Lee is also making it a federal crime to criticize a non-white person. She wants to end racism by taking away free speech from white people.

These Democrats just keep hammering us with hate, hate, hate all day, day after day. Sheila’s not even the worst of them.

Is it white supremacy to criticize non-white people?

Who wants to tell her about the First Amendment? https://t.co/FF0QUQsBg6 — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) January 16, 2023

She is literally a Communist totalitarian. #Orwellian — Jim Pfaff (@jimpfaff) January 15, 2023

Representative Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX), long one of the most entitled, imperious, and racist members of Congress, has just introduced a bill in the House, that literally criminalizes political speech by white people. pic.twitter.com/kx8olv7YbR — Jeremy Carl (@jeremycarl4) January 15, 2023

