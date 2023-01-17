Amy Webb at Davos Says mRNA Will “Write a New Code for Life” – the Big Grift

One of the WEFers (World Economic Forum globalists) at the Summit in Davos, Amy Webb, says, “COVID-19 mRNA vaccine is the start of humanity’s ability to “write a new code for life.”

She says they will have “write-level permission” to edit genomes.”

Uh, yeah, no.

WEF says COVID-19 mRNA vaccine is the start of humanity’s ability to “write a new code for life.” Professor says they will have “write-level permission” to edit genomes. pic.twitter.com/RPwbPT75JI — Young Americans for Liberty (@YALiberty) January 16, 2023

Where is this all headed? “Synthetic biology…CRISPR…allowing us to not just edit genomes but also, and importantly, write a new code for life. We’ll have write-level permissions.”

This from a 2021 World Economic Forum event in 2021, but…

1/ pic.twitter.com/YZiPUVA48N — KBirb (@birb_k) January 11, 2023

Webb is an American futurist and an adjunct professor at NYU.

According to NYU, “Amy Webb is a quantitative futurist and is an Adjunct Assistant Professor at the New York University Stern School of Business. Professor Webb’s research focuses on strategic foresight and using data to model probable, plausible and possible scenarios for the future. She was named to the Thinkers50 Radar list of the 30 management thinkers most likely to shape the future of how organizations are managed and led and won the prestigious 2017 Thinkers50 RADAR Award for her research and work in strategic foresight.”

She founded The Future Today Institute, where she imagines humans as forever young, growing new arms, and myriad other future advancements.

Webb advises generals and officials in every sphere. She even advises on movie sets.

Her recommendations center around extreme climate change ideology and the “messes” humans create.

Not everything she talks about is bad. Some of it is good for humanity, but it’s all foo foo dust. These futurists are just as accurate as the people who said the sea level was going to rise 20 feet by 2020. Back in the 1970s, some predicted an Ice Age.

It’s a big grift.

