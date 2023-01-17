Amy Webb at Davos Says mRNA Will “Write a New Code for Life” – the Big Grift

By
M Dowling
-
5
61

Amy Webb

One of the WEFers (World Economic Forum globalists) at the Summit in Davos, Amy Webb, says, “COVID-19 mRNA vaccine is the start of humanity’s ability to “write a new code for life.”

She says they will have “write-level permission” to edit genomes.”

Uh, yeah, no.

Webb is an American futurist and an adjunct professor at NYU.

According to NYU, “Amy Webb is a quantitative futurist and is an Adjunct Assistant Professor at the New York University Stern School of Business. Professor Webb’s research focuses on strategic foresight and using data to model probable, plausible and possible scenarios for the future. She was named to the Thinkers50 Radar list of the 30 management thinkers most likely to shape the future of how organizations are managed and led and won the prestigious 2017 Thinkers50 RADAR Award for her research and work in strategic foresight.”

She founded The Future Today Institute, where she imagines humans as forever young, growing new arms, and myriad other future advancements.

Webb advises generals and officials in every sphere. She even advises on movie sets.

Her recommendations center around extreme climate change ideology and the “messes” humans create.

Not everything she talks about is bad. Some of it is good for humanity, but it’s all foo foo dust. These futurists are just as accurate as the people who said the sea level was going to rise 20 feet by 2020. Back in the 1970s, some predicted an Ice Age.

It’s a big grift.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

5 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Greg
Greg
5 seconds ago

“For the good of the State, for the good of the genetic code, in the name of emotional stability”, says the Director of Emotional Stability for the Third Oblong.

0
Reply
Peter B. Prange
Peter B. Prange
4 minutes ago

Well, at least she is honest. They want to rewrite the human genetic code.
A few willo be super ‘people’ ad the rest drones.

0
Reply
John Vieira
John Vieira
24 minutes ago

Left up to these ‘learned idiots’…and the more idiotic MSM/social media…’humans’ ARE an endangered species…

0
Reply
GuvGeek
GuvGeek
1 hour ago

Screwing with Mother Nature really is insane. Haven’t these people leaned that it’s not a good idea to do something just because you “think” you can?

1
Reply
John Vieira
John Vieira
27 minutes ago
Reply to  GuvGeek

They have not…and will never, until everything is screwed out of whack…

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz