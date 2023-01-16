Race-Baiter Biden Says Car Insurance Is Racist

Shameless race-baiter Joe Biden told his audience today at the Al Sharpton organization that car insurance is racist. Biden is one of the most ill-informed of presidents.

Car insurance is based on actuarial tables, not skin color. If some neighborhoods pay more, it’s because the cars are broken into or stolen more, and the rates for that area go up. I lived in one of those areas in Queens and paid more. The area was white.

Race-baiter Joe also went on to blather about so-called racist housing. We already heard about the racist roads from Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

“If you live in one of those neighborhoods and you have the same exact car I have in the other neighborhood, you pay more for your insurance than that side,” Biden said absurdly. “No basis for it! None at all other than you’re black, and I’m white.”

Watch:

Biden: “If you live in one of those neighborhoods and you have the same exact car I have in the other neighborhood, you pay more for your insurance than that side. No basis for it. None at all other than you’re black and I’m white.” pic.twitter.com/B5oe7Xa5To — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 16, 2023

Related