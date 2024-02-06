Rep. Luna Has a Companion Bill for the Uniparty Border-War Bill

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna will address the Uniparty’s border-foreign wars bill with her own bill. Chuck Schumer threatened Americans. If the bill isn’t passed, Americans will be fighting Russia, a war no one wants except the Uniparty.

Rep. Luna’s bill is perfect.

“In honor of Chuck Schumer, I’ll be introducing a bill that will require any politician who advocates for sending American troops to Ukraine to be required to fight on the front lines with them.”

Absolutely. Private Schumer!

Chuck U Schumer wants this emergency RINO-Dem border-foreign war funding bill so much that he felt the need to threaten to send our children to fight Russia. If we don’t approve this bill, “Putin can roll over Ukraine & up to our NATO allies in Eastern Europe. That could risk American security and American lives.”

In the coming days, the Senate must act decisively on this emergency national security supplemental funding. On Monday, I will take the first procedural step to getting this passed in the Senate with the first vote scheduled for Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/wUQuq7CnJU — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) February 4, 2024

Speaker Johnson said the House Republicans will not vote for the Uniparty bill. So far, nineteen Senators have opposed the bill.

Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-TN) Sen. Eric Schmitt (R-MO) Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) Sen. Jim Risch (R-ID) Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) Sen. Katie Boyd Britt (R-AL) Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) Sen. Mike Braun (R-IN) Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS) Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT) Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) Sen. Ted Budd (R-NC)

We don’t need any bill. We’re sick of the Uniparty sending our hard-earned money to fight foreign wars while our border is left open.

President Trump: “You don’t need a bill. I had the safest border in the history of our country. We had no bill. I just said close the border.” pic.twitter.com/oV0yWAAvZu — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) February 6, 2024

Rep. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said the Uniparty bill is a “disaster.”

“The new Senate Bill is a disaster. We’ve already spent $113B on this proxy war in Ukraine. Requesting an additional $60B when we have so many problems at home, including inflation and the border crisis, is reckless. No more money for Ukraine until we have a secure border, a booming economy, and pay off some of our $34T of debt.”

No matter how much negative feedback the Uniparty gets, they keep doubling down.

Ukraine already got $138 billion, Israel is doing fine without us, and there’s only a pittance compared to our border. They have money for grants and various war agencies and HHS.

Senator James Lankford says Elon Musk should “go back to doing the 2 million Teslas that are currently being recalled” in response to criticism about the border bill. Who is going to tell him the “recall” is a software update? pic.twitter.com/YlrdtdUbWE — ALX (@alx) February 5, 2024

