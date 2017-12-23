Rep. Matt Gaetz Said Hillary Was Allowed to Walk by Pro-Hillary FBI Officials

The Hillary Clinton probe was coded “HQ Special” at the FBI by a small clique of pro-Hillary supporters according to Andrew McCabe email evidence. The special treatment let her escape criminal charges.

Gaetz explains that the “headquarter special” suggests that “the normal processes at the Washington field office weren’t followed and he had a very small group of people that had a pro-Hillary Clinton bias who had a direct role in changing the outcome of that investigation from one that likely should have been criminal to one where she was able to walk.”

Hillary might have escaped justice on the email scandal but for now there might be another issue that could affect her. Attorney General Jeff Sessions has called for agents to re-examine the evidence in the Uranium deal which could open up problems for her and Barack Obama.