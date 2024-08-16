Rep. Nails VP Candidate Walz as an Obvious “Security Risk”

Gov. Tim Walz’s ties to China and Islamic terrorists make him an obvious security risk. Rep. Jim Banks has concerns and wants the Pentagon to look into it.

The Washington Examiner found a little issue with Gov. Tim Walz and his administration. Under Waltz, Minnesota awarded $2 million to The Islamic Association of North America, which is linked to an Al Qaeda affiliate, Rahma Worldwide.

The Islamic Association of North America, the recipient of the state grants from 2019 to 2024, is fundraising after Hamas’s Oct. 7 attack on Israel last year for Rahma Worldwide, a Michigan-based charity that says it is shipping humanitarian aid to Gaza, according to flyers. In a since-deleted Facebook post in October 2023, Rahma Worldwide President Shadi Zaza revealed his charity was collaborating on an aid initiative with the Islamic Heritage Revival Society.

The Minnesota Department of Health awarded the money, and Gov. Walz appointed the head of that department.

It shouldn’t be a problem for a rabid Democrat voter, but everyone else might be concerned.

The Washington Examiner reports also exposed Walz’s ties to Muslim cleric Asad Zaman. As Minnesota’s governor, Walz has repeatedly hosted Zaman, who shared a pro-Adolf Hitler movie on social media and defended the Oct. 7 attack.

Walz is also a big fan of the Chinese Communist Party. Rep. Jim Banks is worried about his 31 trips to China and other China-related initiatives. Some of the trips were made when he was in the Guard. Rep. Banks said Walz is an obvious security risk.

Rep. Banks called on the Pentagon to investigate Tim Walz’s repeated visits to China during his time with the Minnesota National Guard with a security clearance.

New: @Jim_Banks sends letter to Defense Sec. Lloyd Austin questioning how @Tim_Walz, “a senior enlisted guardsman, presumably with a Secret security clearance,” travelled “to China regularly on unofficial business without raising red flags?” Letter: pic.twitter.com/WEW5RMF9lP — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) August 13, 2024

Besides, you can’t believe a thing Walz says. He’s a bald-faced liar. American Greatness listed ten things to know about him and China.

Walz claimed that he was in the PRC during the June 4, 1989, Tiananmen Square Massacre. He didn’t go to China until September 1989. Walz claimed that he went to the PRC in 1989 because it was a rising country. It wasn’t rising then. The Chinese gave Walz the name “Tian Hua.” Walz misrepresented its meaning by saying it reflected his kindness. No, that’s not true. It means the fields of China. He just makes stuff up, like Biden, to make himself important. In 2014, Walz explained why he went to the PRC during that critical time: “I felt it was more important than ever to go, to make sure that story was told, and to let the Chinese people know we were standing there, we were with them.” That can’t be true. They faced a horrific crackdown. Walz mentioned that he received so many gifts that he could not bring them all back to the U.S. If so, they felt he could help them in some way. Walz chose June 4 as his wedding day in 1994 to celebrate Tiananmen Square? Walz launched a company called Educational Travel Adventures, which specialized in bringing American students to China. An article in the local Chinese media reported that he and his bride brought 50 students from America. That continued until 2003. How did he get all those permits? How did he get to operate an educational business in China, and what did he teach that they approved of? US partners are likely communist front groups. There has to be more. CCP wants a lot for their friendship.