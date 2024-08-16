WTH! The FBI Cover-Up of J13 Is Much Worse Than We Thought

Clay Higgins released a report with some shocking information about the J13 attempted assassination of Donald Trump. The FBI scrubbed the crime scene and gave the okay to cremate the shooter’s body. Thomas Crooks was cremated on J23.

Republicans planned to have the body examined for their report, but he was cremated before they could.

The FBI didn’t tell anyone. They had almost definitely given the okay. The coroner said they wouldn’t have allowed cremation without the FBI’s okay.

“My effort to examine Crooks’ body on Monday, August 5, caused quite a stir and revealed a disturbing fact… the FBI released the body for cremation ten days after J13,” the report reveals.

“On J23, Crooks was gone. Nobody knew this until Monday, August 5, including the County Coroner, law enforcement, Sheriff, etc.”

“Yes, Butler County Coroner technically had legal authority over the body, but I spoke with the Coroner, and he would have never released Crooks’ body to the family for cremation or burial without specific permission from the FBI.”

“The coroner’s report and autopsy report are both “late.”

As of Monday, August 5, they were a week late. The problem with me not being able to examine the actual body is that I won’t know 100% if the coroner’s report and the autopsy report are accurate. We will actually never know.”

The FBI has done NOTHING to dispel the theories that the government allowed Thomas Crooks to shoot Donald Trump. Perhaps the story is even worse.

BREAKING Clay Higgins releases report on the attempted assassination of President Trump In it, he says the FBI scrubbed the crime scene, cremated Crooks body in order to prevent us from the knowing the truth pic.twitter.com/Di00a7JDGT — @Chicago1Ray (@Chicago1Ray) August 16, 2024

This newly released video is very shocking and troubling.

In the video, the police pointed to the obvious. Secret Service should have stationed someone on that building, not inside of it. Given that we don’t have all the information, we don’t have all the answers, but what are they hiding.

These officers are angry and shocked that the Secret Service didn’t do the simplest things.

Holy sh*t.

“I f**king told them they needed to post the guys f**king over here… the Secret Service…

I told them to post f**king guys over here,” an officer was heard saying.

“What the f**k? I wasn’t even concerned about it because I thought someone was on the roof,” another officer said.

“Why were we not on the roof?”

The newly released footage also showed a new angle of Crooks’ body on the roof.

Given that the Secret Service had an agent disobey rules and bring in the family while she left her post to breastfeed, I can’t rule out incompetence. It’s either incompetence or an inside job. Even if they only reduced security so he would get shot, it’s an inside job.

It looks like the only people working were the Butler Police. Except for the agents guarding the car and those directly next to the president, the USSS were non-entities.