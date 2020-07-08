Rep. Omar paid her husband $878K from her campaign so far

Rep. Ilhan Omar, a communist, is married to a man named Tim Mynett, who runs a consulting group called Mynett’s E Street Group. He was her consultant while she was married to someone else and he was married to someone else. Now that they are married, Mynett continues to do the consultation. Omar is taking money from her campaign and giving it to him.

It’s all legal.

So far, his firm has received a whopping $878,930.65 from Omar’s campaign since he began working for her in 2018. Political law experts say the practice is rife with cronyism.

No kidding.

“The arrangement is possible because of a 1960s federal anti-nepotism statute that prohibits members of Congress from hiring relatives for government jobs but does not block family members from doing campaign work,” said Richard Painter, a former chief ethics lawyer from the administration of former President George W. Bush told The New York Post.

Omar is E Street Group’s biggest client, according to Open Secrets data. Nearly one in every three of Omar’s campaign dollars going to her husband.

She wants to dismantle the entire economy and political system while defunding police and abolishing ICE.

IT’S OKAY! NOTHING TO SEE HERE!

Omar wrote on Twitter in March that she and Mynett received approval from federal authorities to continue their business relationship, even as they were newly married.

“We consulted with a top FEC campaign attorney to ensure there were no possible legal issues with our relationship. We were told this is not uncommon and that no, there weren’t,” Omar wrote.

Omar also said, “we pay fair market value for these services, but spend relatively little on fundraising compared to how much we raise, allowing us to invest more in organizing work to pass a bold progressive agenda.”

These communists really know how to enrich themselves.

