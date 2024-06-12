Rep. Perry Tells a Reporter Why the Bidens Look Very Corrupt

Democrats convicted Donald Trump of 34 Felonies, and we don’t know what the underlying crime is. The ones suggested by the Manhattan prosecutors are not crimes. However, the Bidens have likely committed some very serious crimes.

During a presser with Rep. Perry and attorneys about Biden family corruption, a reporter tried to make the issue into an issue of revenge. It’s not revenge, but she was there to argue and attack.

Congressman Scott Perry told this reporter and others about the evidence the GOP has on the Biden Crime Family, yet they’ve done nothing.

As far as evidence, they have bank accounts and homes the Bidens own that cannot be bought on a congressional or a Senate salary.

He said it’s not normal for family members to receive millions of dollars from overseas interests. Those things aren’t normal.

It’s not normal to have 20 shell companies.

These things are not normal and suggest more than widespread corruption. They point to money laundering, if not influence peddling itself.

Perry also brought up the video of then-vice president Biden demanding the prosecutor of the Ukraine company Burisma be fired. Hunter was on the company’s board then, making an extremely large salary without any experience or expertise in energy. The prosecutor was investigating corruption at Burisma. Biden threatened to withhold US aid if he wasn’t fired.

Perry then said, “That’s what we have. If you can’t see that — if you are that blind…”

He had the lawyer speak, who explained the FARA violations. As he said, they have the predicate to investigate.

Donald Trump was investigated in Russiagate and Manhattan without a predicate like Levrentiy Beria used to do for Joseph Stalin.

These reporters aren’t blind. They’re propagandists and Democrat Party activists.

BREAKING: Republican Rep. Scott Perry unleashes on regime reporter who tries suggesting that Republicans don’t have any evidence against Joe Biden for their impeachment inquiry.

pic.twitter.com/BEU8aY13CS — Antonio Sabato Jr (@AntonioSabatoJr) September 13, 2023

