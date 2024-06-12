Pope Francis Is in Trouble with His Leftist Friends Over a Word

The Pope is accused of saying, “There is an air of frociaggine in the Vatican” — a disparaging Italian term roughly translating as “fagot-ness” — during a closed-door meeting with roughly 200 priests at Rome’s Salesian Pontifical University on Tuesday, Italy’s ANSA news agency reported.

Obviously, he shouldn’t be disparaging of gay people, but he is very elderly. He said it once before and apologized, but at 87, he probably forgot.

I had to use Google Translate to understand what it meant because the newspapers are so holier-than-though they won’t tell you what it means.

The 87-year-old Argentine also allegedly suggested that it was better that young men with homosexual tendencies not be allowed to enter the seminary, the reports say.

I’d say give an 87-year-old a pass on the word due to his age. However, I do think he has a point about the seminary, possibly for a different reason.

Priests take a vow of celibacy, and putting a homosexual man in with other men 24/7 is like having heterosexual men board with women. It’s a stupid idea.

The Pope wants to welcome gay people into the church but not into the seminary. To me, that all makes sense. Welcome them, of course, but making the temptation unbearable seems foolish.

I am sure his reasoning is the church teaching bans the gay sexual experience so how do you teach that when you might be doing it?

