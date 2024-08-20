Rep. Raskin Spews Debunked Lie That Maga Tried to Kill Pence

Rep. Jamie Raskin, son of a communist Professor, is pretending that Trump supporters tried to kill Mike Pence on J6, a much-debunked lie. He’s trying to draw equivalence with the real attempted assassination. The killer, Thomas Crooks, had a lot of leftist values if the Gab posts were his. The FBI won’t confirm either way.

The so-called attempted murder of Pence was a rumor started by Democrats, possibly Nancy Pelosi. No one did anything to Pence. A few people allegedly yell out that we should hang Pence, and all of a sudden, it’s an attempted assassination.

Democrats also falsely claimed that a scaffold to hang him was on the grounds. No one knows who put the dinky fake scaffolding on the grounds, which couldn’t hold a chicken’s body. Given who had the opportunity to do it without being noticed or caught on camera, the likely assumption is that someone tied to the administration put the scaffolding on the law.

Sitting member of Congress normalizes assassination of political leaders by falsely claiming Trump and Republicans attempted to kill Mike Pence – nothing of the sort ever happened. Disgraced @RepRaskin explained on primetime television during the DNC convention, “Vance, do you… pic.twitter.com/UHtOq5gjiK — @amuse (@amuse) August 20, 2024