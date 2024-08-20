Biden Says Trump Supporters Can’t Think or Read Very Well

Half-witted Joe Biden at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) on Monday night said Trump supporters “can’t think, can’t read very well.” How ironic coming from him.

“How can we be the greatest nation in the world without the best education system in the world,” he said. “Donald Trump and the Republican friends, they not only can’t think, they can’t read very well.”

After the audience laughed, Biden said, “Seriously, think about it. Look at their Project 2025. They want to do away with a part of education.”

Project 2025 is another Democrat hoax. They keep lying about what is in it.