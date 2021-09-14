Communist central planning results in ghost cities and malls

















There are areas in China that remind one of a Star Trek episode where time has slowed and the visitors watch and wait for time to catch up and people to appear.

The empty cities and malls of China might indicate that all is not what it seems when we talk about China’s booming economy.

Their huge infrastructure projects wait for customers and residents.

Ironically, some Chinese are concerned about increasing polarization and fears of uprisings by the poor. The statist society doesn’t cure societal problems as they would have us believe.

The country is filled with ghost cities and no one lives in them. The media is now pretending people are finally moving in, but that’s hardly the case.

That is the problem with central planning by communists.

A great example of the problems with central planning/full blown industrial policy: 15 skyscrapers in China that were part of the Liyang Star City Phase II Project were just demolished after sitting unfinished for eight years due to no market demand. pic.twitter.com/qzjxLnHQ2k — Jon Hartley (@Jon_Hartley_) September 14, 2021

Related















